Evaluating Autodesk: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 6 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $266.14, along with a high estimate of $305.00 and a low estimate of $230.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.44%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Autodesk by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Celino Keybanc Maintains Overweight $305.00 $305.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $275.00 $275.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $255.00 $255.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $254.00 $293.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $295.00 $286.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $239.00 $239.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $290.00 $290.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $275.00 $310.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Lowers Neutral $230.00 $270.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $260.00 $300.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $239.00 $260.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Outperform $289.00 $296.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Autodesk. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Autodesk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Autodesk's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Autodesk's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Autodesk Better

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Autodesk's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Autodesk's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Autodesk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autodesk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.55%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autodesk's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.21, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

