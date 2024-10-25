Evaluating Apple: Insights From 38 Financial Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been analyzed by 38 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|16
|10
|9
|3
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2M Ago
|10
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $247.97, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $186.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.56% increase from the previous average price target of $244.17.
Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown
The standing of Apple among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Brandon Nispel
|Keybanc
|Announces
|Underweight
|$200.00
|-
|Matt Farrell
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$225.00
|$225.00
|Kyle Mcnealy
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Hold
|$212.92
|$205.00
|Wamsi Mohan
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$256.00
|$256.00
|Tim Long
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Underweight
|$186.00
|$186.00
|Pierre Ferragu
|New Street Research
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$225.00
|$225.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$260.00
|$260.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$260.00
|$260.00
|Amit Daryanani
|Evercore ISI Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$250.00
|Samik Chatterjee
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$265.00
|$265.00
|Martin Yang
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$250.00
|Matt Farrell
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$225.00
|$225.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$285.00
|Wamsi Mohan
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$256.00
|$256.00
|Tom Forte
|Maxim Group
|Maintains
|Hold
|$203.00
|$203.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$261.00
|$261.00
|Erik Woodring
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$273.00
|$273.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$260.00
|$260.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$285.00
|$285.00
|Wamsi Mohan
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$256.00
|$256.00
|David Vogt
|UBS
|Raises
|Neutral
|$236.00
|$190.00
|Ivan Feinseth
|Tigress Financial
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$295.00
|$245.00
|Atif Malik
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|$255.00
|$255.00
|Matt Farrell
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$225.00
|$225.00
|Erik Woodring
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$273.00
|$273.00
|Amit Daryanani
|Evercore ISI Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$250.00
|Wamsi Mohan
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$256.00
|$256.00
|Benjamin Reitzes
|Melius Research
|Maintains
|Buy
|$265.00
|$265.00
|Craig Moffett
|MoffettNathanson
|Announces
|Neutral
|$211.00
|-
|Erik Woodring
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$273.00
|$273.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$260.00
|$260.00
|Tom Forte
|Maxim Group
|Raises
|Hold
|$203.00
|$195.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$261.00
|$260.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$285.00
|$275.00
|Rod Hall
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$275.00
|$265.00
|Atif Malik
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$255.00
|$210.00
|Tim Long
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Underweight
|$186.00
|$187.00
|Krish Sankar
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$250.00
|$220.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Apple. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Apple's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Apple's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Apple analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Apple
Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.
Understanding the Numbers: Apple's Finances
Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.
Revenue Growth: Apple's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: Apple's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 30.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Apple's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.41%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Apple's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.52. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2022
|Tigress Financial
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|Jan 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
