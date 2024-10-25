Evaluating Apple: Insights From 38 Financial Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been analyzed by 38 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 10 9 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 10 8 4 0 0 3M Ago 5 2 2 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $247.97, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $186.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.56% increase from the previous average price target of $244.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Apple among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Nispel Keybanc Announces Underweight $200.00 - Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $225.00 $225.00 Kyle Mcnealy Jefferies Raises Hold $212.92 $205.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $256.00 $256.00 Tim Long Barclays Maintains Underweight $186.00 $186.00 Pierre Ferragu New Street Research Maintains Neutral $225.00 $225.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $265.00 $265.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $225.00 $225.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $300.00 $285.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $256.00 $256.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Maintains Hold $203.00 $203.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $261.00 $261.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $273.00 $273.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $285.00 $285.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $256.00 $256.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $236.00 $190.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $295.00 $245.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Maintains Buy $255.00 $255.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $225.00 $225.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $273.00 $273.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $256.00 $256.00 Benjamin Reitzes Melius Research Maintains Buy $265.00 $265.00 Craig Moffett MoffettNathanson Announces Neutral $211.00 - Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $273.00 $273.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Raises Hold $203.00 $195.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $261.00 $260.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $285.00 $275.00 Rod Hall Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $275.00 $265.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $255.00 $210.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Underweight $186.00 $187.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Buy $250.00 $220.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Apple. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Apple's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Apple's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Apple analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Understanding the Numbers: Apple's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Apple's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Apple's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 30.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apple's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.41%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Apple's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.52. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Tigress Financial Maintains Strong Buy Jan 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.