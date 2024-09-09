Evaluating ACV Auctions: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.0, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ACV Auctions by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $23.00 $23.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $23.00 $23.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ACV Auctions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ACV Auctions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ACV Auctions's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ACV Auctions's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ACV Auctions analyst ratings.

Delving into ACV Auctions's Background

ACV Auctions Inc is a mobile platform for wholesale car auctions. It provides a digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information for customers.

Key Indicators: ACV Auctions's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: ACV Auctions displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ACV Auctions's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACV Auctions's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACV Auctions's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: ACV Auctions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACVA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stephens & Co. Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Mar 2022 Needham Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2022 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ACVA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.