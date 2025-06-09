EV Roundup: TSLA China Sales Keep Falling, NIO Q1 Loss Widens & More

Last week, EV maker NIO Inc. NIO reported its first-quarter 2025 results and EV charging company ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results. California-based EV company Lucid Group LCID inked a U.S.-sourced graphite deal to power its EV batteries and strengthen its domestic supply chain. U.S. EV behemoth Tesla TSLA saw its sales slipping in China last month amid fierce competition and price war.

Last Week’s Top Stories

NIO incurred a loss per share of 45 cents in the first quarter of 2025, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents. The Chinese EV maker reported a loss of 36 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.66 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion but rose 20.85% year over year due to higher delivery volumes.

It delivered 42,094 vehicles in the first quarter, up 40.1% year over year, including 27,313 vehicles from NIO and 14,781 from ONVO. Revenues generated from vehicle sales amounted to $1.37 billion, up 18% year over year.For second-quarter 2025, NIO projects deliveries in the range of 72,000-75,000 vehicles, implying a rise of 25.5-30.7% year over year. Revenues are estimated between $2,689 million and $2,765 million.

NIO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

ChargePoint incurred a quarterly loss of 6 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents. This compares to a loss of 11 cents per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. It posted revenues of $97.64 million for the quarter ended April 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.78%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $107.04 million.

Networked charging systems generated $52.1 million in revenues for the first quarter, a 20% decline from $65.4 million in the same period last year. ChargePoint’s subscription revenues rose 14% year over year to $38 million, up from $33.4 million in the year-ago corresponding quarter. The company exited the quarter with $195.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. Long-term debt amounted to $307.8 million. ChargePoint forecasts revenues of $90-$100 million during the second fiscal quarter ending on July 31, 2025.

Lucid signed a multi-year supply agreement with Graphite One to secure U.S.-sourced natural graphite, reinforcing its commitment to building a localized, resilient supply chain for EV materials. The agreement, with production expected to begin in 2028 from the Graphite Creek deposit in Alaska, follows Lucid’s earlier deal with Graphite One for synthetic graphite and adds to a growing list of domestic partnerships aimed at powering future Lucid vehicles with American-made battery materials.

These moves align with Lucid’s strategy to reduce its carbon footprint, increase supply chain independence, and support U.S. manufacturing. In addition to Graphite One, Syrah Resources will begin supplying natural graphite in 2026 from its vertically integrated facility in Louisiana. Graphite, a key component of lithium-ion batteries, plays a crucial role in enabling fast charging. With these agreements, Lucid is bolstering its position as a U.S.-based EV innovator focused on long-term sustainability and supply security.

Tesla's sales of China-made EVs continued to decline for the eighth consecutive month in May due to intensifying price wars in the world's largest auto market. Per the China Passenger Car Association data, combined domestic and export deliveries to Europe and other markets of the Model 3 and Model Y dropped 15% year over year in May to 61,662 units, following a drop of 6% in April.

To boost demand in China, Tesla allowed smart-assisted driving features to be deployed to new vehicles in China starting in late May and continuing through the end of June. Additionally, Model 3 and Model Y were included in a government initiative promoting EV adoption in rural areas for the first time this year.Tesla, which triggered a price war in 2023 that now involves more than 40 brands and shows no signs of easing, is under pressure from new, competitively priced EVs offering strong performance.

Price Performance

The following table shows the price movement of some of the major EV players over the past week and six-month period.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Next in the Space?

Stay tuned for announcements of upcoming EV models and any important updates from the industry.

