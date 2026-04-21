EV ETFs: A Long-Term Winner From Energy Market Turmoil?

With the Middle East conflict roiling global energy markets and U.S. gasoline prices hitting their highest levels since 2022, electric vehicles (EVs) are once again drawing investor attention. The S&P Kensho Electric Vehicles Index, which tracks companies across the EV ecosystem, has gained 13.76% year to date and 11.69% so far this month.

Over the past year, the index has surged 66.39%, underscoring the growing investor interest and momentum in the EV space. Amid ongoing volatility in energy prices and expectations of persistently high fuel costs, consumers are increasingly turning to EVs as a way to reduce their expenses, a trend that could accelerate adoption and reinforce their long-term investment case.

As both economies and consumers increasingly prioritize energy independence and security, the shift toward EVs is likely to become more structural over the long term. According to a Reuters article, the renewed awareness of how volatile and unreliable oil supplies can be is expected to encourage governments to place greater emphasis on electrification. Additionally, improving infrastructure is reinforcing EV adoption, with global charger counts doubling since 2022, according to the IEA, as quoted on the abovementioned article.

A stronger push toward clean energy and lower emissions is also fueling EV demand, with sales surging nearly 13-fold over the past decade and capturing around 10% of new car sales in 2024–2025, according to another Reuters article.

EV Comeback Story Takes Shape in 2026

The article states that policy headwinds, including reduced federal incentives and scaled-back charging network plans, led to a slowdown in U.S. EV adoption from late 2025, resulting in a sharp year-over-year decline in new EV sales in the first quarter of 2026. That said, the outlook for the sector appears to be improving in 2026.

This trend is evidenced by strong growth in used EV sales in 2026 and multi-month highs in new EV sales in March. Per Google, search interest in terms like “EV sales,” “EV deals,” “hybrid sales,” and “hybrid deals” has surged to record highs in recent weeks, coinciding with a spike in gasoline prices driven by the Iran conflict, as quoted on the abovementioned article.

Backed by richer dealer incentives and intensified EV marketing, consumer interest has rebounded sharply in 2026. Per the abovementioned Reuters article, with forward markets pointing to sustained high fuel costs through the peak driving season, the appeal of cost-efficient EVs and hybrids may rise even further.

Energy Volatility Likely to Persist Beyond Ceasefire

Since the onset of the Middle East conflict, energy markets have remained highly volatile. While news of ceasefire talks initially provided some relief, the optimism was short-lived, with continued uncertainty and setbacks exposing the fragility of the peace process and clouding the path to a lasting resolution. As a result, volatility has persisted, keeping the outlook for oil prices uncertain.

Even if Washington and Tehran reach a lasting agreement, the turmoil in global energy markets is unlikely to fully subside. Even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens and vessel traffic gradually returns to the near pre-conflict levels, it is unlikely to deliver full relief, as damage to critical infrastructure across the Middle East continues to weigh on supply. As a result, oil prices could remain elevated even in the event of a more durable resolution to the conflict.

This backdrop could provide a lasting tailwind for electric vehicles, as sustained oil price volatility and periodic spikes reshape consumer preferences. Over time, this may reinforce a more durable shift in buying behavior, making EVs an increasingly attractive and cost-effective alternative.

Expensive Gasoline to Push Consumers Toward EVs

Per LSEG, as quoted on the abovementioned Reuters article, U.S. gasoline prices are expected to average $2.96 per gallon from May through August, as Middle East tensions disrupt oil supply. This represents a nearly 40% increase from the same period last year, meaning drivers could pay over 80 cents more per gallon this peak season. This continued shock at the pump is likely to boost the appeal of EVs, which offer cheaper charging and growing infrastructure support.

Per Morgan Stanley, as quoted on NBC News, with gas near $4 per gallon, EVs are about 60% cheaper to operate than traditional cars. That said, the firm anticipates a lag of around six months before persistently high fuel prices translate into stronger EV and hybrid demand.

Elaine Buckberg of Harvard’s Salata Institute and former chief economist at General Motors, noted that repeated economic and energy shocks over the past five years may have structurally increased consumer sensitivity to fuel price volatility, as quoted on the abovementioned article. This shift enhances the appeal of EVs, which provide both cost savings and reduced exposure to gasoline price fluctuations.

Improving Affordability Strengthens the EV Case

For a long time, affordability has been a key hurdle for the EV market, limiting broader consumer adoption. However, improving cost dynamics are now emerging as another catalyst for growth. According to Reuters, Tesla’s strategy to introduce a smaller, more affordable EV is expected to support volume growth and address moderating demand, though it may come at the expense of profit margins.

EV ETFs for Long-Term Growth

A short-term approach may limit investors’ ability to fully participate in the EV sector’s upside. As the ongoing energy crisis reinforces the case for electrification, a longer-term investment approach appears better suited to benefit from the sector’s structural growth.

Investors can consider Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV, iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF IDRV, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF KARS and First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF CARZ.

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Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV): ETF Research Reports

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ): ETF Research Reports

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS): ETF Research Reports

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.