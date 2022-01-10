Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Unexpectedly Improves

(RTTNews) - Eurozone investor confidence unexpectedly improved in January, after easing sharply in the previous month, survey results from the behavioral research firm Sentix showed Monday. The headline index climbed to 14.9 from 13.5 in December. Economists had forecast a weaker score of 12.0.

"Investors do not expect economic momentum to stall in the new year either - despite new virus variants and rising infection figures," Sentix said.

The current situation index of the survey rose to 16.3 from 13.3, improving for the first time in four months. Meanwhile, the expectations measure fell to 13.5 from 13.8 in the previous month. That was the first decline in three months.

The latest poll was conducted from January 6 to 8 among 1,163 investors, of whom 254 were institutions.

The German investor confidence index improved in January, rising to 17.0 from 14.4 in the previous month. That was the first increase in five months. The current situation index also rose for the first time in five months, climbing to 19.0 from 13.8. The expectations measure was stable at 15.0. The investor confidence index for the US dropped in January to 23.3 from 24.2. The current assessment measure eased for a sixth month in a row to 34, it lowest level since April last year. The expectations measure rose to 13.0 from 14.5.

For Asia ex Japan, the investor confidence index rose to 21.7, the highest level since August last year. The current situation index climbed to 20.0 and the expectations measure rose for a third straight month to 23.5, its highest level since July 2021. "The figures for the Asia ex Japan region are particularly encouraging...This gives more contour to our basic scenario that the global economy will recover and emerge from the mid-cycle slowdown," Sentix said.

