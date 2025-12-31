Eurozone ETF (FEZ) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF FEZ is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 36.6% from its 52-week low of $47.63 per share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

FEZ In Focus

The underlying EURO STOXX 50 Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across components of the 19 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The fund charges 29 bps in fees.

Why The Move?

Europe investing has outperformed the United States in 2025. The FEZ is up 35.8% so far this year, outperforming key U.S. equity gauges. Cheaper valuation, upbeat corporate earnings and lower interest rates in Europe have led to the rally.

More Gains Ahead?

Though FEZ has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) currently, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, given a positive weighted alpha of 31.11.

