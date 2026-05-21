Euroseas Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Euroseas (ESEA) reported first quarter net income of $32.5 million, compared to $36.9 million, a year ago. Earnings per share was $4.65, compared to $5.29, last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $40.9 million, compared to $37.1 million, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $4.70, compared to $3.76.

For the first quarter, the company reported total net revenues of $55.8 million representing a 1% decrease over total net revenues of $56.3 million, prior year.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqCM, Euroseas shares are up 5.28 percent to $74.96.

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