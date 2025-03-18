Euroseas Ltd. Announces New Time Charter Contract for M/V Rena P and Successful Spin-off of EuroHoldings Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. announced a new charter for M/V Rena P and completed a spin-off of subsidiaries into EuroHoldings Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. announced a new time charter for its intermediate containership, M/V Rena P, for 35 to 37 months at a daily rate of $35,500, set to begin on August 21, 2025. This charter is part of a continuation of the current agreement and is expected to generate approximately $29 million in EBITDA during the minimum contracted period, enhancing the company's charter coverage for 2025 to 88%. Additionally, Euroseas has completed the spin-off of three subsidiaries that include its two older vessels into a new independent company, EuroHoldings Ltd., which will seek to grow by investing in additional maritime opportunities. Post-spin-off, Euroseas will operate a fleet of 22 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 67,494 teu, aiming for continued profitability amidst a balanced charter market.

Potential Positives

Euroseas has secured a new time charter contract for the M/V Rena P at a favorable gross daily rate of $35,500, ensuring a stable revenue stream for a minimum of 35 months.

The new charter is expected to generate approximately $29.0 million in EBITDA over the contracted period, significantly enhancing the company’s financial outlook.

The successful spin-off of EuroHoldings Ltd. allows Euroseas to focus on its core operations while enabling EuroHoldings to pursue growth in the maritime sector independently.

The charter extension increases Euroseas' charter coverage for 2025 to about 88%, strengthening its position in the container shipping market amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Potential Negatives

Completion of the spin-off of three subsidiaries may indicate a strategy focused on offloading older assets, which could raise concerns about the long-term viability of Euroseas' operations and fleet competitiveness.



The press release mentions geopolitical uncertainty around the Red Sea reopening and fluctuating tariffs, which may signal potential operational risks that could affect future revenues and charter rates.



Despite the spin-off, the reliance on older vessels and their associated risks may compromise the overall growth potential and profitability of Euroseas in a competitive shipping market.

FAQ

What is the duration of the new charter for M/V Rena P?

The new charter for M/V Rena P is for a minimum of 35 months and a maximum of 37 months.

What daily rate will Euroseas receive under the new charter?

Euroseas will receive a gross daily rate of $35,500 under the new charter agreement.

When is the new charter expected to commence?

The new charter for M/V Rena P is expected to commence on August 21, 2025.

What are the key financial benefits of this new charter?

This charter is expected to generate approximately $29 million in EBITDA over the minimum contracted period.

What happens to EuroHoldings Ltd. after the spin-off?

EuroHoldings Ltd. will operate independently, focusing on investing in older vessels and other maritime opportunities.

$ESEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $ESEA stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ESEA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESEA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/25/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ESEA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ESEA forecast page.

ATHENS, Greece, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today new time charter contract for its 4,250 teu intermediate containership, M/V Rena P for a minimum period of 35 to a maximum period of 37 months, at the option of the charterer, at a gross daily rate of $35,500, in direct continuation of its present charter. The new charter period is expected to commence on August 21, 2025.





The Company also announced that it has completed the spin-off of three of its subsidiaries containing its two older vessels, M/V Aegean Express and M/V Joanna, along with the proceeds from the earlier sale of the vessel M/V Diamantis P, into EuroHoldings Ltd. (NASDAQ: EHLD). Starting today, March 18, 2025, EuroHoldings Ltd. operates as an independent company.







Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented:



“We are very pleased to announce that we have extended the time charter contract for our intermediate containership, M/V Rena P, with a top-tier charterer, in direct continuation of its present charter, for 35-37 months at a profitable rate of $35,500. This fixture, which is similar in terms of length and rate to charters of other 4250 teu vessels in our fleet executed last year, demonstrates the resilience of the charter market. Geopolitical uncertainty around the Red Sea reopening and fluctuating tariffs, the limited availability of vessels, and the sustained demand for such tonnage by main liner operators are all contributing to keeping the charter market balanced, with owners continuing to secure very lucrative charters. This charter is expected to generate approximately $29.0 million in EBITDA over the minimum contracted period and increase our charter coverage for 2025 to about 88%, and for 2026 to about 54%, respectively.





“In parallel, we are also pleased to announce the successful completion of our spin-off of EuroHoldings, which will continue as a separate company. EuroHoldings, initially owning two older vessels with profitable charters, will look to grow by investing in older vessels in the containership and other sectors, while also evaluating additional maritime opportunities.”







Fleet Profile:







After the charter of M/V Rena P, and after the previously announced spin-off of three of the Company’s subsidiaries into a separate company, Euroholdings Ltd., which received approval for its listing on the NASDAQ exchange, the Euroseas Ltd. fleet profile is as follows:











Name









Type









Dwt









TEU









Year Built









Employment (*)









TCE Rate ($/day)

















Container Carriers



































MARCOS V(+)





Intermediate





72,968





6,350





2005





TC until Oct-25





$15,000









SYNERGY BUSAN(*)





Intermediate





50,726





4,253





2009





TC until Dec-27





$35,500









SYNERGY ANTWERP(+)(*)





Intermediate





50,726





4,253





2008





TC until May-25





then until May-28





$26,500





$35,500









SYNERGY OAKLAND(*)





Intermediate





50,787





4,253





2009





TC until May-26





$42,000









SYNERGY KEELUNG(+)(*)





Intermediate





50,969





4,253





2009





TC until Jun-25





then until Jun-28





$23,000





$35,500









EMMANUEL P(+)





Intermediate





50,796





4,250





2005





TC until Jul-25





$21,000









RENA P(+)





Intermediate





50,796





4,250





2007





TC until Aug-25





then until Aug-28





$21,000





$35,500









EM KEA(*)





Feeder





42,165





3,100





2007





TC until May-26





$19,000









GREGOS(*)





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2023





TC until Apr-26





$48,000









TERATAKI(*)





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2023





TC until Jul-26





$48,000









TENDER SOUL(*)





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2024





TC until Oct-27





$32,000









LEONIDAS Z(*)





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2024





TC until Mar-26





$20,000









DEAR PANEL





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2025





TC until Nov-27





$32,000









SYMEON P





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2025





TC until Nov-27





$32,000









EVRIDIKI G(*)





Feeder





34,677





2,556





2001





TC until Apr-26





$29,500









EM CORFU(*)





Feeder





34,654





2,556





2001





TC until Aug-26





$28,000









STEPHANIA K(*)





Feeder





22,262





1,800





2024





TC until May-26





$22,000









MONICA(+)





Feeder





22,262





1,800





2024





TC-until May-25





$16,000









PEPI STAR(*)





Feeder





22,262





1,800





2024





TC until Jun-26





$24,250









EM SPETSES(*)





Feeder





23,224





1,740





2007





TC until Feb-26





$18,100









JONATHAN P(*)





Feeder





23,357





1,740





2006





TC until Sep-25





$20,000









EM HYDRA(*)





Feeder





23,351





1,740





2005





TC until May-25





then until May-27





$13,000





$19,000











Total Container Carriers on the Water









22









849,404









67,494







































Vessels under construction











Type









Dwt









TEU









To be delivered









Employment









TCE Rate ($/day)











ELENA (H1711)





Intermediate





55,200





4,300





Q4 2027

















NIKITAS G (H1712)





Intermediate





55,200





4,300





Q4 2027



















Total under construction









2









110,400









8,600























Notes:





(*)TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date; all dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each TC unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+).





(**) Rate is net of commissions (which are typically 5-6.25%)







About Euroseas Ltd.







Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.





Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.





Following the completion of the spin-off of three of the Company’s subsidiaries into Euroholdings Ltd., Euroseas will have a fleet of 22 vessels, including 15 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 22 containerships will have a cargo capacity of 67,494 teu. After the delivery of the two intermediate containership newbuildings in 2027, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 24 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 76,094 teu.







Forward Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.





Visit our website



www.euroseas.gr













Company Contact









Investor Relations / Financial Media











Tasos Aslidis





Chief Financial Officer





Euroseas Ltd.





11 Canterbury Lane,





Watchung, NJ 07069





Tel. (908) 301-9091





E-mail:



aha@euroseas.gr







Nicolas Bornozis





Markella Kara





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540





New York, NY 10169





Tel. (212) 661-7566





E-mail:



euroseas@capitallink.com









