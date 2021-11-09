European Stocks Close Lower After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - Despite recovery after a weak start and spending some time in positive territory, European stocks ended lower on Tuesday with investors largely staying cautious as they digested U.S. producer inflation data and looked ahead to the consumer price inflation data due later in the week.

Traders also reacted to reports that said Brainard, widely viewed as the most dovish member of the Federal Open Market Committee, was interviewed for Fed chair position in White House visit last week.

The U.S. Labor Department released a report showing producer prices increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of October, advancing by 0.6% in the month after climbing by 0.5% in September. Economists had expected another 0.5% increase.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.19%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 drifted down 0.36%, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 edged down 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively, while Switzerland's SMI moved up 0.11%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia and Sweden ended weak.

Belgium, Denmark, Portugal and Turkey moved higher, while Czech Republic, Greece and Spain ended flat.

In the UK market, Associated British Foods, which owns the Primark fashion chain, soared 8% after it reported higher profits for the fiscal year and announced a special dividend.

Rolls-Royce Holdings rallied 3.6% after the luxury car maker announced that funding has been secured for small modular reactors.

BT Group, Ocado Group, Pearson, WPP, Tesco, Reckitt Benckiser, Segro and Croda International gained 1 to 2.6%.

Darktrace plunged more than 6%. DCC, Smiths Group and ABRDN also ended sharply lower.

Persimmon Plc shares ended more than 2.5% down after the housebuilder said it expects to deliver a 10% increase in new home legal completions in 2021.

In the French market, WorldLine and ArcelorMittal both ended more than 3% down. Hermes International, Technip, STMicroElectronics, Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas also ended notably lower.

Renault climbed nearly 4%. Kering moved up 2.8%. Carrefour shares gained more than 2% after the retailer said it now plans to transform into a Digital Retail Company, which places digital and data at the heart of all its operations and its value creation model. The company intends to carry out this profound change by 2026.

Faurecia, Valeo, Safran, Accor and Vivendi also ended with strong gains.

In Germany, Fresenius, Infineon Technologies, Fresenius Medical Care and Deutsche Bank declined sharply. Munich RE ended notably lower after it forecast more COVID-19 related losses in its reinsurance business than previously expected.

German agriculture and pharmaceutical firm Bayer rallied nearly 2% after it swung to a profit for the third quarter. Henkel, Continental, RWE, Covestro, MTU Aero Engines, Airbus and Vonovia also posted strong gains.

In economic releases, official data revealed that Germany exports declined unexpectedly in September, falling by a seasonally adjusted 0.7% on a monthly basis, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.5%.

At the same time, imports gained 0.1% from August, slower than the economists' forecast of 0.6%.

German economic confidence improved for the first time in six months as financial market experts were more optimistic about the coming six months, survey results from the ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment rose more-than-expected to 31.7 in November from 22.3 in October. This was the first time since May that the indicator logged an improvement. The expected score was 20.

The economic confidence index for the euro area also improved for the first time since May. The corresponding index rose 4.9 points to 25.9 in November. By contrast, the current situation index fell 4.3 points to 11.6.

France's visible trade deficit widened to EUR 6.77 billion from EUR 6.65 billion in August, data from customs office revealed. In the same period last year, the shortfall was EUR 5.69 billion.

UK retail sales increased at a faster pace in October, growing 1.3% year-on-year, faster than the 0.6% increase seen a month earlier, data published by the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed. At the same time, like-for-like sales fell only 0.2% annually.

