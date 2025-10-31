European Shares Subdued Before Key Inflation Reading

(RTTNews) - European stocks drifted lower on Friday, and the euro consolidated losses ahead of key Eurozone inflation data due later in the day. Earlier in the day, data showed that French consumer price inflation slowed further below the European Central Bank's target in October despite an unexpectedly strong upswing in the economy.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.2 percent to 573.82 after ending little changed with a negative bias on Thursday.

The German DAX dipped 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 was marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.3 percent.

French insurer AXA fell 1.5 percent after reporting a 6 increase in gross written premiums and other revenues for the first nine months of the year.

Fuchs, a German supplier of lubrication solutions, soared 10 percent after reporting stronger third-quarter results.

Norwegian engineering firm Aker Solutions rallied 3.1 percent after Q3 earnings beat forecasts.

Danish lender Danske Bank gained 3 percent on reporting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

