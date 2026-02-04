European Shares Seen Mixed With Earnings In Focus

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening mixed on Wednesday after major U.S. stock averages sold off overnight on fears over AI-led disruption.

U.S. equity futures were little changed as investors look ahead to Alphabet earnings later in the day and Amazon earnings due Thursday.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices fell 8 percent in the extended session after the company forecast a slight decline in first-quarter revenue despite an unexpected boost from sales of its AI chips to China.

Restaurant owner Chipotle projected no sales growth for 2026 while online dating app Match Group surpassed Q4 revenue expectations. Biotech giant Amgen reported strong beats on both top and bottom lines.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump has signed a $1.2tn (£880bn) budget to end a partial government, which will help fund most government agencies until the end of the fiscal year in September.

However, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will be funded only until the end of next week.

In economic releases, the flash Eurozone CPI print as well as reports on U.S. private sector employment and service sector activity may garner investor attention later in the day.

The European Central Bank announces its monetary policy decision on Thursday, with no change in interest rates expected. The focus will be on the central bank's views on growth and inflation outlook.

The Bank of England is also expected to hold rates steady on Thursday, with updated economic projections unlikely to show major changes from the Bank's previous forecasts.

Asian markets were mixed while the dollar held steady after declining in the New York session.

Treasuries were little changed as Fed Governor Stephen Miran reiterated the case for aggressive central bank interest rate cuts this year, in an interview on Fox Business Network.

Separately, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said the Fed still has "some distance to travel" before both parts of its dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability are in balance.

Gold was up nearly 3 percent at $5,079 an ounce, building on its best day since 2008 in the previous session, on signs of renewed tensions between the United States and Iran.

Oil extended gains after rising around 2 percent on Tuesday as the U.S. military shot down an Iranian drone that "aggressively" approached the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell from near-record levels amid a rotation out of technology stocks into economically sensitive shares.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.4 percent, the S&P 500 shed 0.8 percent and the Dow dropped 0.3 percent.

European stocks closed on a subdued note Tuesday, failing to hold early gains. The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.1 percent.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 finished marginally lower while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.3 percent.

