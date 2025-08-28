European Shares Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening broadly higher on Thursday even as Nvidia's disappointing sales forecast raised concerns about the AI spending boom.

Investors may keep a close eye on the latest trade developments after steep 50 percent tariffs on India kicked in and reports suggested that the Mexican government is preparing to raise tariffs on Chinese imports in its 2026 budget proposal.

Closer home, French President Emmanuel Macron has told his ministers during a weekly Cabinet meeting that the European Union should consider retaliatory measures against the U.S. digital sector after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened additional tariffs over tech regulation and taxes.

On the economic front, economic confidence numbers and monetary aggregates from the euro area may garner attention later in the day.

Also, the European Central Bank publishes the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on July 23 and 24.

At the meeting, the bank left its key interest rates steady as policymakers assessed that price pressures continue to ease.

Across the Atlantic, reports on weekly jobless claims and pending home sales along with a revised reading on second quarter GDP could be in the spotlight ahead of Friday's data on July PCE inflation—the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

Asian markets were mixed and oil gave up some of the gains from the previous session, while gold traded lower on dollar strength.

U.S. stocks ended higher overnight as investors looked past President Trump's unprecedented move to fire Fed Board Governor Lisa Cook from the central bank's board and braced for Nvidia results.

The S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent to reach a new record closing high while the Dow added 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up by 0.2 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors continued to assess the political crisis in France.

The pan European STOXX 600 gained 0.1 percent. The German DAX dipped 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 rose 0.4 percent.

