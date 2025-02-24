European Shares Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open on a firm note Monday as U.S. stock futures bounced back after a week that saw the major indexes slump on growth and inflation concerns.

The week ahead will be defined by market reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's policy moves on tariffs and immigration, quarterly results from AI darling Nvidia, and the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation.

Artificial intelligence-linked chipmaker Nvidia will release its highly anticipated earnings report after Wednesday's closing bell, which will be key for the overall market.

In other earnings, results from Lowe's (LOW), Home Depot (HD), and Salesforce (CRM) will give investors a better sense of how U.S. consumers are faring.

On the economic front, U.S. reports on Q4 GDP, the housing market, consumer confidence and key readings on personal income and spending for January are due this week.

At least nine Fed officials are speaking this week, with most of them likely to reiterate the cautious message on further interest-rate cuts.

The euro strengthened as Germany's center-right CDU, led by Friedrich Merz, won the parliamentary election, signaling potential tighter immigration policies. Eurozone CPI data may garner some attention as the session progresses.

Asian markets were broadly lower after U.S. markets crashed on Friday amid economic slowdown worries.

The dollar dipped against its peers and gold traded just shy of last week's record high while oil held a decline on prospects of increased supply from Iraq.

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday and posted steep weekly losses on economic concerns as economic data showed U.S. business activity decelerating, inflation expectations surging and consumer sentiment deteriorating,

The Dow plunged 1.7 percent to its lowest closing level in a month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 2.2 percent and the S&P 500 shed 1.7 percent.

European stocks closed on a mixed note Friday as a busy week for earnings drew to a close and investors braced for the German snap election.

The pan European STOXX 600 gained half a percent. The German DAX slid 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended little changed with a negative bias, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.