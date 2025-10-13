European Shares Rebound In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks were moving higher on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a more conciliatory tone on trade with China, saying that everything would be "fine" and that Washington was not looking to "hurt" China.

The focus was also on France, where Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who was reappointed on Friday, unveiled his cabinet amid budget turmoil that is scaring businesses and investors.

On a light day on the economic front, Germany's wholesale price inflation accelerated in September, data from Destatis showed.

Wholesale selling prices increased 1.2 percent year-on-year in September. This followed a 0.7 percent rise in August and a 0.5 percent increase in July.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose half a percent to 56.79 after falling 1.3 percent on Friday.

The German DAX gained 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher.

PSI Software shares soared 34 percent after private equity firm Warburg Pincus said it would launch a voluntary public takeover offer to buy the German software firm for more than 700 million euros ($813.26 million).

Sidetrade shares rallied 3.4 percent. The French order-to-cash platform has signed binding agreements to acquire 100 percent of the share capital of EzyCollect.

Exosens rallied nearly 8 percent after Theon International Plc announced plans to acquire a 9.8 percent stake in the French electro-optical technology specialist for €268.7 million.

Sweden' s Skanska rose about 1 percent after it has signed a US$175 million (approximately SEK 1.7 billion) contract with Ridgeline Development Partners to construct a new residential and hotel complex in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

Dutch neuro-technology company Onward Medical surged 11 percent after providing its business update for Q3 2025.

British retailer Pets At Home advanced 1.4 percent after launching the second tranche of its £25 million share buyback program.

AstraZeneca fell about 1 percent after it became the second pharma group to reach an agreement with the Trump administration to lower drug prices in exchange for tariff relief.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.