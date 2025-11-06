European Shares Mostly Lower Ahead Of BoE Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - European stocks drifted lower on Thursday despite a broad market recovery in the U.S. and in overnight trade in Asia.

Regional losses remained limited somewhat after official data showed Germany's industrial production recovered in September driven by the rebound in the auto industry.

German industrial output expanded 1.3 percent from August, when it was down 3.7 percent, Destatis reported.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dipped 0.3 percent to 570.37 after rising 0.2 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX dropped 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 shed 0.9 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed ahead of a key Bank of England interest-rate decision.

In corporate news, A.P. Møller - Mærsk shares slumped 6.3 percent. The Danish shipping group reported a fall in Q3 net income due to falling freight rates and global trade headwinds.

German online fashion marketplace Zalando soared nearly 7 percent after reporting a strong third quarter, boosted by its acquisition of rival About You in July 2025.

Consumer goods and adhesives maker Henkel rose nearly 2 percent after it reported higher organic sales in Q3.

Lender Commerzbank fell 1.6 percent after third-quarter results fell short of analysts' estimates.

ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steelmaker, jumped 5 percent after it reported a 31.35 percent rise in net income in the September quarter.

Telecoms group Swisscom advanced 1.7 percent after it reported a 36.9 percent increase in revenue to CHF 11.175 billion for the first nine months of 2025.

Swedish construction and development company Skanska tumbled 4.3 percent after Q3 profit came in below market expectations.

British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca rose over 1 percent after reaffirming its full-year guidance.

