Markets

European Shares Mostly Higher Before Debt Sales

September 04, 2025 — 04:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mostly higher on Thursday as bond market worries subsided, and investors awaited Eurozone retail sales data as well as debt auctions in France and the United Kingdom for direction.

The pan European STOXX 600 was up 0.3 percent at 548.24 after climbing 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher, while France's CAC 40 dipped 0.4 percent, days before the confidence vote on the French government.

Paris-based Nicox surged 12 percent after announcing it expects to fully repay all existing financial debts by 2026.

British animal genetics company Genus soared 11 percent after reporting strong annual results with a 24 percent increase in adjusted profit before tax.

Online trading platform IG Group Holdings gained 1 percent after launching a new share buyback program.

Low-cost airline and travel firm Jet2 slumped 14 percent after the company said it anticipates its EBIT to land towards the lower end of the consensus range. TUI shares fell over 2 percent and easyJet tumbled 3.5 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.