European Shares Mixed With Earnings In Focus

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Thursday, with corporate earnings and U.K. GDP data in focus.

Investors also digested strong earnings from TSMC and monitored developments in Greenland and Iran.

On a light day on the economic front, official data showed the U.K. economy rebounded more than expected in November.

Gross domestic product logged a monthly growth of 0.3 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in October. Analysts had expected GDP to grow marginally by 0.1 percent.

Separate set of data revealed that the U.K. visible trade deficit narrowed to GBP 23.7 billion in November from GBP 24.2 billion in the previous month. However, the shortfall was bigger than forecast of GBP 20.3 billion.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up by 0.3 percent to 613.06 after rising 0.2 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX was marginally lower and France's CAC 40 slid 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent.

Alstom rose about 1 percent. The French rail transport systems company has inked a contract of around EUR 500 million to supply 26 additional double-decker trains of the Coradia Max type to the Landesanstalt Schienenfahrzeuge Baden-Wurttemberg.

British storage giant Safestore Holdings added 1 percent after delivering strong operational growth for the year ended October 31,2025.

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey fell 2.4 percent after warning of lower profit margins in 2026.

Schroders jumped 9 percent. The money manager said it expects annual profits for 2025 to be ahead of market expectations.

Pub and restaurant operator Mitchells & Butlers rose 1.3 percent on reporting a 4.5 percent rise in like-for-like first-quarter sales.

Dunelm Group shares plummeted 17 percent. Following slower second-quarter growth, the prominent player in the United Kingdom's specialty retail sector has warned of full-year profit coming at the lower end of expectations.

Swiss luxury giant Richemont fell about 1 percent despite reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly sales.

Plumbing materials maker Geberit tumbled 5 percent after reporting a 4.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales.

Dutch chip equipment maker ASML soared 5.3 percent after TSMC, the world's main producer of advanced AI chips, beat revenue and profit expectations for the fourth quarter.

Swedbank rallied 3.5 percent after the U.S. Department of Justice released the company from a long-running investigation into its past anti-money laundering work.

