European Shares Mixed Ahead Of Key Economic Data

February 13, 2026 — 04:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Friday despite a sell-off on Wall Street overnight amid growing concerns about artificial-intelligence disruptions.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was marginally higher at 618.75 ahead of key Eurozone GDP and U.S. inflation data due later in the day.

The German DAX was little changed with a positive bias and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up by 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 dropped 0.3 percent.

Capgemini shares rallied 2 percent. The French IT services group reported full-year revenue that beat its own target.

Aerospace group Safran soared 7.3 percent after it forecast increased revenue and earnings for 2026.

Beauty major L'Oreal plummeted 6 percent after fourth quarter sales missed forecasts.

Iron ore producer Vale added 1.5 percent after its fourth-quarter core profit beat forecasts.

Norwegian aluminum producer Norsk Hydro tumbled 4 percent after fourth-quarter revenue came in below expectations.

