European Shares Edge Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded higher on Tuesday as a survey showed German business morale rose in line with forecasts in March after a successful vote on an historic change to the country's debt borrowing rules.

Regional gains, however, remained capped due to uncertainty over the scope and breadth of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs.

The pan European STOXX 600 edged up by 0.3 percent to 550.63 after ending 0.1 percent lower on Monday.

The German DAX gained 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 climbed 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up half a percent.

TAG Immobilien shares tumbled 2.7 percent despite the German property firm ending 2024 on a strong financial footing.

BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen all rose about 1 percent as industry data showed Tesla's European sales slumped just over 40 percent in February, marking a second straight month dismal sales performance for the company run by Elon Musk.

Fuchs, a lubricant supplier, surged 4.6 percent after naming a new president for its North American operations.

British oil major Shell jumped nearly 2 percent after it announced plans to increase shareholder distributions, prioritize share buybacks and reduce spending.

Home improvement company Kingfisher plummeted more than 12 percent after reporting a fall in its annual profit.

Swiss logistics company Kuehne und Nagel fell 3 percent after issuing EBIT guidance for 2025 that fell short of estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.