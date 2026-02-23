European Markets Finish In The Red

(RTTNews) - The major European stock markets spent much of Monday bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line, but they all managed to finish a choppy trading day under water.

Weak sentiment prevails in the German stock market as traders evaluated the potential turbulence in the trade tariff environment following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling and the fresh temporary levy of 15 percent imposed by the Trump regime.

Germany's DAX dropped 268.72 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 24,991.97, while the FTSE in London dipped 2.15 points or 0.02 percent to close at 10,684.74 and the CAC 40 in France slumped 18.32 points or 0.22 percent to end at 8,497.17.

In Germany, Airbus plunged 3.43 percent, while Volkswagen stumbled 2.54 percent, Bayer retreated 2.01 percent, Deutsche Telekom jumped 1.62 percent, Infineon Technologies rallied 1.53 percent, Deutsche Bank slumped 1.21 percent, Deutsche Post sank 0.90 percent, Vonovia added 0.33 percent and Deutsche Borse fell 0.09 percent.

In London, ICG plummeted 4.95 percent, while Entain tanked 3.13 percent, Compass Group tumbled 2.62 percent, Centrica spiked 2.31 percent, Rightmove declined 1.99 percent, Scottish Mortgage dropped 1.95 percent, Tesco improved 0.89 percent, Vodafone added 0.61 percent and Rolls-Royce dipped 0.22 percent.

In France, Atos plummeted 8.77 percent, Carrefour surged 3.63 percent, Airbus stumbled 3.48 percent, Worldline soared 3.19 percent, Sanofi jumped 1.48 percent, BNP Paribas climbed 1.18 percent, Societe Generale collected 0.89 percent and Vivendi rose 0.50 percent.

In economic news, German business confidence hit a six-month high in February on improving assessment about current situation and upbeat outlook, the Munich-based ifo Institute reported on Monday. The business climate index rose more than expected to 88.6 in February from 87.6 in the previous month to its highest since August.

Poland's retail sales growth moderated in January after accelerating in the previous month, Statistics Poland said on Monday. Retail sales rose 4.4 percent annually in January, slower than the 5.3 percent increase in December. The expected growth was 3.1 percent. Sales have been rising since April 2025.

Switzerland's producer and import prices declined in January due to the fall in prices of petroleum products and pharmaceutical preparations, the Federal Statistical Office reported Monday. The producer and import price index posted a monthly fall of 0.2 percent in January, the same rate of decline as seen in December. Prices dropped for the ninth consecutive month.

