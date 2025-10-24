Markets
European Commission: TikTok & Meta In Breach Of Transparency Obligations

October 24, 2025 — 09:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The European Commission preliminarily found both TikTok and Meta in breach of their obligation to grant researchers adequate access to public data. The Commission found Meta, for both Instagram and Facebook, in breach of its obligations to provide users simple mechanisms to notify illegal content, as well as to allow them to effectively challenge content moderation decisions.

Neither Facebook nor Instagram appear to provide a user-friendly and easily accessible Notice and Action mechanism for users to flag illegal content, the Commission said. The preliminary findings also show that Facebook, Instagram and TikTok may have put in place burdensome procedures and tools for researchers to request access to public data.

The European Commission stated that Facebook, Instagram and TikTok now have the possibility to examine the documents in the Commission's investigation files and reply in writing to the preliminary findings.

