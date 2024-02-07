Euronet Worldwide Posts Strong Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT), on Wednesday, reported higher Q4 results driven by strong performance in all its business segments.

Q4 net income attributable to Euronet was $69.3 million or $1.43 per share compared to $67.7 million or $1.31 per share. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter was $1.88, a 35% increase from $1.39 per share last year.

Revenues amounted to $957.7 million, 11% higher than the previous year's $865.7 million. On a constant currency basis, revenues were up 7%.

Euronet's cash and cash equivalents were $1,254.2 million and ATM cash was $525.2 million, totaling $1,779.4 million as of December 31, 2023, and availability under its revolving credit facilities was about $661.2 million.

"I am pleased we exceeded our guidance, driven by strong performance in all three segments, together with benefits from improved foreign exchange rates against the US dollar and a lower tax rate…" said Michael Brown, Euronet's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Based on the recent trends in the business and the global economy, the company said it expects its 2024 adjusted EPS to grow 10% - 15% year-over-year, consistent with its 10 and 20 year compounded annualized growth rates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.