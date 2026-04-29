Euronet Worldwide Inc. Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $37.5 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $38.4 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Euronet Worldwide Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $62.6 million or $1.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $1.011 billion from $915.5 million last year.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37.5 Mln. vs. $38.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $1.011 Bln vs. $915.5 Mln last year.

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