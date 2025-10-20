Euronet Embraces Stablecoins: Faster Settlements & Lower Costs Ahead

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT recently teamed up with Fireblocks to bring stablecoin technology into its cross-border payment systems, a move that could transform how money moves across borders. Fireblocks’ non-custodial, blockchain-based infrastructure will be integrated into Euronet’s Dandelion network, giving the company access to faster and more secure digital settlements.

In the first phase, Euronet will use Fireblocks’ platform to enhance its treasury operations and reduce dependence on costly pre-funded accounts. With Fireblocks’ advanced multi-party computation security, policy tools and liquidity partners, Euronet can now convert fiat currency into stablecoins and settle transactions across multiple countries in real-time. This upgrade promises greater flexibility and efficiency in how Euronet manages its liquidity worldwide.

The partnership will expand over time. In later stages, Euronet aims to add fiat on- and off-ramps, tokenize assets and roll out stablecoin-based services across its major business units, including Ria Money Transfer, Xe and Dandelion Payments. Dandelion already has an extensive footprint, connecting 631,000 global locations and linking to 4 billion Visa debit cards via Visa Direct, one of Visa Inc.’s V key payment innovations.

This initiative puts Euronet at the leading edge of modern payments and signals confidence in regulatory developments around stablecoins. By combining its traditional financial infrastructure with blockchain technology, the company is addressing long-standing challenges in cross-border transfers, such as high fees, liquidity constraints and slow settlement times.

Financially, the benefits could be significant. With less capital locked in pre-funded accounts, Euronet can unlock cash for other strategic uses. Real-time settlement reduces both counterparty risk and operational costs, helping improve margins on international transactions. Over time, introducing new stablecoin-based services can also create additional revenue opportunities across Euronet’s remittance, wallet and ATM ecosystems.

Euronet’s move aligns with similar efforts from major payment giants. Earlier this month, Visa introduced a pilot program through its Visa Direct platform that allows businesses to use stablecoins as a funding method for cross-border payouts. In this setup, stablecoins act as the underlying settlement layer, while recipients can still receive and spend traditional money, keeping the user experience simple and familiar.

Meanwhile, Mastercard Incorporated MA is moving quickly in the same direction. In April 2025, the company launched comprehensive capabilities to enable seamless stablecoin transactions across its network. Mastercard also joined the Global Dollar Network, a Paxos-led consortium, giving its partner institutions the ability to mint, redeem and distribute the USDG stablecoin.

