Euronet Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

Euronet will release Q2 2025 earnings on July 31, followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings results on July 31, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call to discuss these results will take place the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible via webcast on their investor relations website or by telephone. Participants are encouraged to join the call five minutes early. Following the event, a webcast replay will be available for one year. Euronet, a global provider of financial technology and payment solutions, operates a vast network that includes ATMs, POS terminals, and money transfer locations across 200 countries, facilitating secure financial transactions for consumers and businesses worldwide.

Potential Positives

Euronet is scheduled to release its second quarter 2025 earnings results, indicating transparency and commitment to regular financial reporting.



The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results, providing stakeholders an opportunity for direct engagement and to gain insights into the company's performance.



The webcast and replay availability promote accessibility and transparency, ensuring that all interested parties can stay informed about the company's financial health.



Euronet's extensive global network and service offerings highlight its leadership position in the financial technology and payments industry, underscoring its growth potential and market reach.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of earnings results is scheduled shortly before the market opening, which may suggest a lack of proactive communication or transparency regarding performance expectations.



The press release lacks specific information about expected earnings performance, which may create uncertainty among investors.



Dependency on a conference call format could limit accessibility for some stakeholders who may prefer different forms of communication for critical financial information.

FAQ

What date will Euronet release its Q2 2025 earnings results?

Euronet will release its second quarter 2025 earnings results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, prior to market opening.

How can I access the Euronetearnings conference call

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 for USA participants or (646) 307-1963 for international participants.

What time is the conference call for Euronet's Q2 2025 results?

The conference call will take place at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2025.

Where can I find the webcast replay of the conference call?

The webcast replay will be available on Euronet's investor relations website approximately one hour after the event.

What services does Euronet Worldwide provide?

Euronet provides a range of financial technology solutions including money transfers, card processing, ATMs, and currency exchange across over 200 countries.

$EEFT Insider Trading Activity

$EEFT insiders have traded $EEFT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EEFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J BROWN (CEO & President) sold 95,000 shares for an estimated $9,565,550

$EEFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $EEFT stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EEFT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EEFT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025

$EEFT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EEFT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EEFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $125.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rayna Kumar from Oppenheimer set a target price of $137.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Vasundhara Govil from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $110.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $120.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Charles Nabhan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $130.0 on 02/14/2025

LEAWOOD, Kan., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EEFT) announced today it will release second quarter 2025 earnings results prior to the market opening on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Euronet will hold a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.





The conference call and accompanying slide show presentation will be accessible via webcast by following the link posted on



http://ir.euronetworldwide.com



. Participants wanting to access the conference call by telephone should dial (800)715-9871 (USA) or (646)307-1963 (international). While not required, it is recommended participants join the call five minutes prior to the event start.





A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event at



http://ir.euronetworldwide.com



and will remain available for one year.







About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.







Starting in Central Europe in 1994 and growing to a global real-time digital and cash payments network with millions of touchpoints today, Euronet now moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend upon. This includes money transfers, credit/debit card processing, ATMs, POS services, branded payments, foreign currency exchange and more. With products and services in more than 200 countries and territories provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster, and more secure for everyone.





A leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, Euronet has developed an extensive global payments network that includes 55,512 installed ATMs, approximately 1,214,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 69 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 735,000 POS terminals at approximately 358,000 retailer locations in 64 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 624,000 locations serving 199 countries and territories. Euronet serves clients from its corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 67 worldwide offices. For more information, please visit the Company's website at



www.euronetworldwide.com



.



