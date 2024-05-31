Euronav Announces Upcoming Shareholder Meetings

Euronav (EURN) has released an update.

Euronav NV invites shareholders to its Special and Extraordinary General Meetings on July 2, 2024, with agendas including shareholder distributions, approval of control change clauses, and a potential company name change to CMB.TECH. Shareholders will not be able to reposition shares during the Freeze Period surrounding the record date of June 18, 2024. The company focuses on large marine and industrial applications using hydrogen or ammonia and plans to announce Q2 results on August 8, 2024.

