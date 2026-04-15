EuroDry (EDRY) Soars 6.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

EuroDry (EDRY) shares rallied 6.1% in the last trading session to close at $21.15. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.5% gain over the past four weeks.

EDRY shares have performed very well this year, gaining 65 year to date. Strategic fleet management and improving sentiment surrounding the dry bulk market are supporting EDRY shares. The company's liquidity position is praiseworthy as well. Last month, the shipping company reported better-than-expected earnings per share, further supporting the northward movement of EDRY shares.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +111.6%. Revenues are expected to be $14.12 million, up 53.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For EuroDry, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on EDRY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

EuroDry is part of the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry. Seacor Marine (SMHI), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.2% lower at $7.5. SMHI has returned 10.3% in the past month.

Seacor Marine's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.92. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -64.3%. Seacor Marine currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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EuroDry (EDRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.