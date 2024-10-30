News & Insights

Stocks

Eurocell plc Executes Share Buyback on LSE

October 30, 2024 — 03:09 am EDT

Eurocell (GB:ECEL) has released an update.

Eurocell plc has repurchased 21,126 of its own shares at 184 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, leaving the company with 1,342,000 shares in treasury. This transaction adjusts Eurocell’s issued share capital to 102,437,136 shares, which shareholders can use to assess their holdings under FCA rules.

