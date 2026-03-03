Euro Tech Approves $0.35 Mln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Euro Tech Holdings Co. Ltd.(CLWT), on Tuesday, announced that its board approved a share repurchase program to buyback up to 250,000 ordinary shares for an aggregate purchase price of up to $350,000 over the next 12 months.

The company also said its 2025 stock repurchase program concluded on February 20.

Under the program, the company repurchased 301,966 ordinary shares for an aggregate $355,585.

The repurchased shares have been classified as treasury stock.

The company said the board believes the current share price does not reflect the company's future prospects and is below its net asset value per share.

On Friday, February 27, Euro Tech closed trading at $1.2100 on the Nasdaq.

