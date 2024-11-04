Eureka Group’s Substantial Holder Shift: Aspen’s Stake Reduced

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has seen a change in its substantial holder, Aspen Group Limited, following a share sale and dilution of shares. Aspen sold 20.5 million shares for $12.5 million and experienced a dilution in voting power due to Eureka’s recent institutional entitlement offer, reducing their voting power from 24.49% to 18.30%. This development is crucial for investors monitoring Eureka’s shareholder dynamics and stock performance.

