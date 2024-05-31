News & Insights

Eurazeo Sells Stake in MCH Private Equity

May 31, 2024 — 02:39 am EDT

Eurazeo (FR:RF) has released an update.

Eurazeo has sold its 25% stake in MCH Private Equity, continuing as an investor with an 80 million euro investment in the MCH V fund. The company is streamlining its focus on areas of excellence for scaling up, with the finalization of the sale pending regulatory approvals. MCH Private Equity is poised to continue its growth and is planning to raise a new fund of 500 million euros starting in 2025.

