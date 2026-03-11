Eurazeo Posts Narrower Loss In FY25

(RTTNews) - Eurazeo (EURA.PA) reported a 2025 net loss attributable to owners of the company of 403 million euros, compared to a loss of 430 million euros, last year. Asset management EBITDA was up 12% to 206 million euros.

As of December 31, 2025, Group consolidated net financial debt totaled 1.06 billion euros. The company said operating cash flow generation and dynamic balance sheet rotation enabled a 200 million euros reduction in debt versus 2024-end.

In 2025, the Group returned around 600 million euros to shareholders. In 2026, Eurazeo will perform a total distribution of around 400 million euros. At the 2026 Shareholders' Meeting, the Executive Board will propose the payment of an ordinary dividend of 2.92 euros per share, a further 10% increase on 2025. The share buyback program will cover approximately 4% of the share capital, for a total amount of around 200 million euros.

Eurazeo shares are trading at 42.62 euros, down 5.20%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.