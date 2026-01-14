Eurasia Mining (AIM:EUA) Price Target Decreased by 30.00% to 20.13

The average one-year price target for Eurasia Mining (AIM:EUA) has been revised to 20.13 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 30.00% from the prior estimate of 28.76 GBX dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.94 GBX to a high of 20.73 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 524.33% from the latest reported closing price of 3.22 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eurasia Mining. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EUA is 0.00%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPGM - SPDR(R) Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

