Euglena and EcoCeres Partner for Sustainable Fuel in Japan

November 18, 2024 — 03:24 am EST

euglena Co., Ltd. (JP:2931) has released an update.

EcoCeres and Euglena have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Renewable Diesel in Japan, aiming to enhance the availability of eco-friendly fuels and contribute to Japan’s sustainability goals. This partnership leverages EcoCeres’ expertise as a renewable fuel producer and Euglena’s distribution network to ensure a stable supply of biofuels like SUSTEO. As demand for cleaner energy sources grows, both companies are committed to accelerating the adoption of these fuels, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting a more sustainable future.

