EUDA Health Faces Nasdaq Delisting Warning Over Market Cap

(RTTNews) - EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has been notified by Nasdaq that its market value has stayed below the required threshold for too long- a development that puts the company on a compliance clock.

EUDA Health, a Singapore-based provider of non-invasive and preventive healthcare services, disclosed that it received a written notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department on April 23, 2026. The notice stated that the company failed to maintain the Minimum Market Value of Listed Securities (MVLS) of $35 million over the past 32 consecutive business days, as required under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2).

What the notice means for EUDA

The MVLS notice does not immediately affect EUDA's listing status. The company now has 180 calendar days, until October 20, 2026, to regain compliance. To do so, EUDA's market value must close at or above $35 million for at least 10 consecutive business days within this period.

If EUDA does not meet the requirement by the deadline, Nasdaq may issue a delisting notice. The company would not have the option to appeal, through PR notes that there is no assurance an appeal would succeed.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates across Singapore, Malaysia, and China focusing on non-invasive and preventive healthcare. The company aims to serve the region's rapidly aging population- more than 30% of whom are entering older age brackets- by offering accessible, science-backed health solutions centered on longevity and proactive care. EUDA also operates a property management business in Singapore.

The company implemented a 1-for-20 reverse stock split on March 23, 2026.

EUDA closed Monday's trading at $12.86, up 21.09%. During overnight trading, the stock traded at $12.41, down 3.50%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.