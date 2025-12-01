Markets

EU Grants Marketing Authorization For Winlevi Cream

December 01, 2025 — 05:04 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (COPN.SW) and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (53229) announced on Monday that they have gained approval from the European Commission for Winlevi, which is a clascoterone cream aimed at treating acne vulgaris in both adults and adolescents aged 12 to under 18.

Glenmark will be handling its marketing in 17 European countries. Both companies' leaders pointed out that this approval is a major milestone, especially since it's Glenmark's first launch of a new chemical entity in Europe.

Winlevi is touted as a unique topical treatment that brings a fresh perspective to acne care.

COPN.SW closed Monday's trading at CHF 65.20 up CHF 3.00 or 4.82 percent on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

