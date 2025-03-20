Etsy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ETSY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Etsy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $272,567, and 2 are calls, amounting to $60,875.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $55.0 for Etsy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Etsy options trades today is 609.0 with a total volume of 1,085.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Etsy's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $1.11 $1.03 $1.07 $45.50 $74.9K 10 711 ETSY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.35 $9.3 $9.35 $50.00 $63.5K 2.4K 115 ETSY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.35 $9.3 $9.35 $50.00 $43.9K 2.4K 47 ETSY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $12.7 $12.5 $12.61 $55.00 $34.0K 459 27 ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.6 $2.36 $2.6 $45.00 $33.8K 1.1K 134

About Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace in the US and the UK, with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $12.5 billion in 2024 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. As of the end of 2024, the firm connected more than 95 million buyers and 8 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), and Depop (clothing resale).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Etsy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Etsy Trading volume stands at 1,363,807, with ETSY's price up by 0.69%, positioned at $45.03. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 41 days. What The Experts Say On Etsy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $45.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on Etsy with a target price of $43. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $44. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Underweight rating on Etsy with a target price of $47. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Etsy with a target price of $54. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Etsy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

