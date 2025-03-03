Etsy's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Etsy.

Looking at options history for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $121,863 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $844,905.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $95.0 for Etsy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Etsy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Etsy's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.55 $10.5 $10.55 $45.00 $137.1K 172 169 ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $55.00 $115.5K 2.1K 647 ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.3 $8.95 $9.3 $45.00 $93.0K 1.9K 100 ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.7 $65.00 $92.5K 519 250 ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.97 $2.92 $2.97 $50.00 $89.1K 317 301

About Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace in the US and the UK, with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $12.5 billion in 2024 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. As of the end of 2024, the firm connected more than 95 million buyers and 8 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), and Depop (clothing resale).

In light of the recent options history for Etsy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,369,829, the price of ETSY is down by -2.39%, reaching $49.97. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Etsy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $52.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Etsy with a target price of $53. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Underweight rating for Etsy, targeting a price of $44. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Neutral rating for Etsy, targeting a price of $43. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $76. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Underweight rating for Etsy, targeting a price of $47.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Etsy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

