Markets
ETSY

Etsy Prices $650 Mln Senior Notes Due 2030

June 12, 2025 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Etsy, Inc. (ETSY), an e-commerce company, on Thursday announced the pricing of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2030. The sale is expected to close on June 16.

The company also gave the initial buyers of the notes a 13-day option, starting from the issue date, to buy up to an additional $50 million worth of notes, 2025.

The company plans to raise about $639.3 million through a convertible notes offering, with interest at 1% annually and maturity in 2030.

Around $150 million will be used to repurchase shares at $60.20 each, with the rest for general corporate use.

In the pre-market trading, Etsy is 0.33% lesser at $60 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ETSY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.