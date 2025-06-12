Etsy Prices $650 Mln Senior Notes Due 2030

(RTTNews) - Etsy, Inc. (ETSY), an e-commerce company, on Thursday announced the pricing of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2030. The sale is expected to close on June 16.

The company also gave the initial buyers of the notes a 13-day option, starting from the issue date, to buy up to an additional $50 million worth of notes, 2025.

The company plans to raise about $639.3 million through a convertible notes offering, with interest at 1% annually and maturity in 2030.

Around $150 million will be used to repurchase shares at $60.20 each, with the rest for general corporate use.

In the pre-market trading, Etsy is 0.33% lesser at $60 on the Nasdaq.

