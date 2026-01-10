An Etsy Insider Sold 5,600 Shares for $329,000

Key Points

Merilee Buckley, Etsy's Chief Accounting Officer, sold 5,636 shares for a transaction value of $329,417.36 on Jan. 5, 2026, with an additional 3,463 shares withheld for taxes from the same option exercise.

This transaction represented 100% of Buckley's direct shareholdings, reducing direct ownership from 9,099 shares to zero.

The disposition involved direct holdings only, resulting from the exercise and immediate sale of employee stock options; no indirect or trust entities were involved.

Given zero remaining capacity, the transaction closes out Buckley's direct equity exposure, reflecting the culmination of a multi-period liquidation sequence rather than discretionary scaling.

On Jan. 5, 2026, Merilee Buckley, Chief Accounting Officer of Etsy (NYSE:ETSY), disposed of 9,099 directly held shares through an option exercise with immediate sale and tax withholding, fully exiting direct equity ownership according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,636 Shares withheld (direct) 3,463 Transaction value ~$329,400 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($58.45).

Key questions

What was the structure and rationale of this disposal?

The transaction involved the exercise of 9,099 employee stock options, with 5,636 shares immediately sold and 3,463 withheld to cover tax liabilities, consistent with standard administrative procedures for vested equity awards.

This event represents a complete exit from direct share ownership, a departure from prior partial sales where median sell-only events involved 3,293 shares (historical median sell trades) and typically 10.53% of then-held shares; the current event liquidated 100% of remaining direct holdings.

No indirect holdings or unexercised stock options remained after this transaction, as disclosed in the filing and ownership context, leaving no ongoing equity exposure.

The sale occurred at a weighted average price of around $58.45 per share, with shares closing at $58.56 on Jan. 5, 2026; this follows a one-year total return of 14.62% for Etsy as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Jan. 5, 2026) $58.45 Market capitalization $6.11 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.85 billion Net income (TTM) $182.15 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using Jan. 5, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Operates online marketplaces Etsy.com, and Depop, offering handmade goods, vintage items, musical instruments, and fashion resale.

Generates revenue primarily through transaction fees, payment processing, advertising, and seller services such as shipping solutions and analytics tools.

Serves a global base of individual buyers and sellers, with a focus on creative entrepreneurs and consumers seeking unique or custom products.

Etsy is a leading specialty retail platform connecting millions of buyers and sellers worldwide, with a strong presence in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and other major markets. The company leverages a two-sided marketplace model, enabling scale and network effects across multiple niche platforms. Etsy's differentiated focus on unique, handcrafted, and vintage goods provides a competitive edge in the broader e-commerce sector.

What this transaction means for investors

It isn't unusual for insiders to sell some of their shares to supplement their income. The transactions Buckley reported on Jan. 5, 2026, are unusual because she finished without any direct, or indirect holdings.

Etsy hasn't announced a change to its Chief Accounting Officer role, but there has been a recent change at the top of its management structure. In October, the company announced Kruti Patel Goyal would become the new Chief Executive Officer on Jan. 1, 2026.

Etsy's seen better days, but its recent performance could be much worse. During the third quarter, the company reported gross merchandise sales that rose 0.9% year over year to $2.7 billion, adjusting for last year's sale of Reverb, a marketplace for music gear. Reverb sales in the third quarter of 2024 totaled $213.7 million.

So far, it looks like selling Reverb is improving Etsy's bottom line. Third-quarter net income rose by $18.1 million to $75.5 million. The sale also left the profitable online marketplace flush with cash. Etsy ended September with $1.6 billion in cash, and cash equivalents.

Glossary

Option exercise: The act of using the right to buy company stock at a set price through a stock option.

Employee stock options: Company-granted rights allowing employees to purchase shares at a fixed price, often as part of compensation.

Immediate sale: Selling shares right after acquiring them, often to realize gains or cover taxes.

Tax withholding (shares): Shares withheld by a company to cover taxes owed when stock options are exercised.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through another entity, such as a trust or family member, rather than directly.

Discretionary scaling: Voluntarily adjusting the size of an investment position, rather than following a set plan or requirement.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Vested equity awards: Stock or options that an employee has earned the right to own, usually after meeting certain conditions.

Derivative equity exposure: Indirect ownership or benefit from a stock through financial instruments like options or warrants.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Etsy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.