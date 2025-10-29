Etsy Inc Q3 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Etsy Inc (ETSY) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $75.50 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $57.36 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $678.02 million from $662.41 million last year.

Etsy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $75.50 Mln. vs. $57.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $678.02 Mln vs. $662.41 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.