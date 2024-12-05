Etsy Appoints Lanny Baker As CFO

(RTTNews) - Etsy, Inc. (ETSY), Thursday announced the appointment of Lanny Baker as chief financial officer to succeed Rachel Glaser.

Currently, Baker serves as chief operating officer of Eventbrite. Glaser had announced his retirement in July.

The company also stated that Raina Moskowitz will step down from the position of chief operating and marketing officer.

Following this, Brad Minor will assume the role of chief marketing officer.

Currently, Etsy's stock is trading at $59.49, up 0.73 percent on the Nasdaq.

