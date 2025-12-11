ETOR or MMC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Insurance - Brokerage sector have probably already heard of eToro Group Ltd. (ETOR) and Marsh & McLennan (MMC). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, eToro Group Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Marsh & McLennan has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that ETOR has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ETOR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.62, while MMC has a forward P/E of 18.83. We also note that ETOR has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. MMC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.11.

Another notable valuation metric for ETOR is its P/B ratio of 2.42. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MMC has a P/B of 5.77.

These metrics, and several others, help ETOR earn a Value grade of A, while MMC has been given a Value grade of D.

ETOR stands above MMC thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that ETOR is the superior value option right now.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

eToro Group Ltd. (ETOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.