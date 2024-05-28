News & Insights

ETM Stays Resilient Amid Market Challenges

May 28, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

Greenland Minerals Limited (AU:ETM) has released an update.

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (ETM) is navigating a challenging rare earths market while remaining positive about future demand for essential metals in the global energy transition. Despite setbacks, including a legal battle over the Kvanefjeld Rare Earth Project in Greenland, ETM is pursuing new opportunities in lithium exploration to support the green energy transition. The company has also taken measures to control costs and strengthen its corporate structure amid a volatile economic environment.

