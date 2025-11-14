Markets
ETHZilla Names John Saunders New CFO

November 14, 2025 — 09:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - ETHZilla Corp. (ETHZ), Friday announced that it has promoted John Saunders to senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Saunders, formerly vice president of finance, will now oversee financial strategy, reporting, internal controls, IT, and operations, and will continue to report to CEO McAndrew Rudisill.

He brings extensive experience from senior roles in aerospace, defense, and digital asset companies, including Bridger Aerospace and Ascent Vision Technologies, where he led significant growth and integration efforts.

ETHZ is trading at $15.77, down 2.56 percent on the Nasdaq.

RTTNews
