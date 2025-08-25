Markets
ETHZilla To Buy Back Up To $250 Mln Of Shares

August 25, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ETHZilla Corporation (ETHZ) Monday said its Board has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $250 million.

Additionally, the company said it currently holds 102,237 ETH valued about $489 million. ETHZilla also has about $215 million in cash equivalents.

"As we continue to scale our ETH reserves and pursue differentiated yield opportunities, we believe an aggressive stock repurchase program at the current stock price underscores our commitment to maximizing value for shareholders," said McAndrew Rudisill, Executive Chairman of the company.

RTTNews
