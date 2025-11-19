ETHU Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of ETHU, the RSI reading has hit 29.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 43.8. A bullish investor could look at ETHU's 29.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), ETHU's low point in its 52 week range is $22.1001 per share, with $251 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.14. ETHU shares are currently trading off about 10% on the day.
