Markets
BA

Ethiopian Airlines Expands Its 777 Freighter Fleet

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) said Ethiopian Airlines is further expanding its all-Boeing freighter fleet with an order for five 777 Freighters. Ethiopian Airlines operates a fleet of nine 777 Freighters, to connect Africa with 66 dedicated cargo centers throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

Ihssane Mounir, Boeing's senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, said: "These additional 777 Freighters will enable Ethiopian to capitalize on near-term cargo demand, while positioning the airline for further expansion in the future."

In early March 2022, Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the carrier's intent to purchase five 777-8 Freighters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular