Ethereum's Moving Fast to Counter a New Threat. Does That Make It a Buy?

Key Points

Hundreds of millions of dollars were stolen from hacked crypto wallets and protocols in April.

The Ethereum Foundation has proposed one way to mitigate that risk.

This is overdue, and it could be positive in a couple of ways.

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April was a bloodbath for decentralized finance (DeFi), especially on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Hackers stole more than $606 million from crypto protocols in the first 18 days alone, the worst monthly total since early 2025. As much as $13 billion in capital fled from DeFi protocols afterward.

On May 12, the Ethereum Foundation launched a new standard to eliminate one of the poor security practices that's supposedly partially to blame for some of April's hacks. Here's what that means for Ethereum moving forward and how it changes the investment picture.

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The fix addresses a real flaw

When you self-custody your crypto and approve a transaction in most crypto wallets, you see a combination of wallet addresses (which are long strings of letters and numbers) and hexadecimal codes, which, to put it lightly, aren't easily decipherable at a glance by default. Thus, frequently enough, immediately before pushing the button to finalize a transaction, on the basis of the information in front of you, you don't know whether you're swapping tokens as desired, or whether you're handing control of your wallet to an attacker. This is the source of many problems.

Ethereum's brand new open standard for this process, called Clear Signing, replaces the confusing jumbles of letters and numbers with plain-language descriptions of what a transaction will do.

If the standard is widely adopted, it would represent a major step forward in both the security and the user experience of the most common crypto applications. To that end, key software and hardware wallet providers have already said that they're going to adopt the standard; Ledger, Trezor, MetaMask, and others are among the earliest adopters. The Ethereum Foundation is also deploying a $1 million audit subsidy program alongside the rollout, which should help to accelerate it.

But while Clear Signing would strengthen the last checkpoint before funds leave a wallet, it can't prevent the social engineering that drove the costliest breaches in April.

This is a confidence play more than it's a price catalyst

Clear Signing isn't going to reverse Ethereum's fortunes on its own. The coin is 57% below its all-time high set in August 2025. This initiative alone isn't enough to justify a purchase.

Still, Ethereum hosts around $43 billion in DeFi deposits, and institutional players continue building on it. For that capital to continue to grow, the network needs to show its security infrastructure is keeping pace, and it especially needs to show institutional capital that its chain is a place where security breaches in the ecosystem are met with prompt responses. Clear Signing is a necessary brick in that foundation. And it's notable that Ethereum is taking a stand that'll doubtlessly influence the behavior of its smaller peers.

So take this as a sign that Ethereum is serious about defending and growing the value of its chain. The more it can build a reputation for advancing sound security practices in the crypto industry, the better positioned it'll be to capture large institutional inflows, which could bolster the coin's price over time.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.